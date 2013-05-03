Finmeccanica Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Orsi poses in a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the new Terminal of Vertiporto dell'Urbe in Rome January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/Files

MILAN The trial of Finmeccanica's SIFI.MI former chairman Giuseppe Orsi will start on June 19 after a judge ruled on Friday that there was enough evidence for a procedure to start immediately, legal sources close to the case told Reuters.

Orsi is charged with corruption in relation to the sale of 12 helicopters by Finmeccanica's unit AgustaWestland to India in 2010.

The judge told the prosecutors and Orsi's lawyers that he had ruled in favour of the prosecutors' request to skip preliminary hearings and send Orsi and another suspect, former AugustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini, directly to a court trial, the sources said.

Pre-trial hearings can last for months in Italy.

The office of the judge could not be contacted. The judge does not make a public announcement on trial decisions, but informs the prosecutors and lawyers.

Prosecutors allege bribes were paid to intermediaries to help the state-owned defence group win the 560 million-euro contract in 2010 when Orsi was at the helm of the helicopter unit AgustaWestland.

The arrest warrant said the Indian tender was changed to deliberately favour the Italian firm.

Finmeccanica and Orsi, who quit from the group a few days after his arrest, deny any wrongdoing. Spagnolini has also denied any responsibility in the matter.

India has frozen payments for the helicopters pending an inquiry by the country's Central Bureau of Investigation and has said it is seeking to cancel the deal. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Clelia Oziel)