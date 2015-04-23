(Adds company statement, updates shares)
MILAN, April 23 Italian tax police carried out
searches in several cities on Thursday relating to allegations
of corruption by former managers of Finmeccanica unit
AgustaWestland over a helicopter contract in Algeria, Italian
prosecutors said.
The new investigation comes as Finmeccanica's CEO Mauro
Moretti, appointed last year, seeks to restore the
state-controlled defence group's reputation after a separate
bribery scandal in 2010 involving military helicopter sales to
India.
The prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday that the new
probe concerned the alleged creation of "slush funds" and fake
invoices by former AgustaWestland managers to help it win a
contract to supply helicopters to the Algerian government in
2009-2011.
Finmeccanica said on Thursday it saw itself as the damaged
party in the probe, adding that the case involved a previous
management team in charge in 2009-2011.
The prosecutors' statement said 41 search orders were being
executed in various locations across Italy including in the area
of Varese, where AgustaWestland's administrative offices are
based.
Finmeccanica's shares closed down 3.16 percent at 11.05
euros, while Milan's bluechip index ended down 0.5
percent.
In the Indian scandal, former Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO
Giuseppe Orsi was sentenced to two years in jail for falsifying
invoices, but he was cleared of more serious corruption charges.
Finmeccanica and AgustaWestland have denied any wrongdoing
in the Indian case.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg
Mahlich and Jane Merriman)