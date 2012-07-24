The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

NAPLES, Italy Italy's top appeals court has decided to transfer a corruption probe engulfing Finmeccanica's SIFI.MI chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi, a judicial source said on Tuesday, accepting a request by the top manager's lawyers.

The Corte di Cassazione said the investigation, which relates to a 560 million euro helicopter deal in India, must be moved to Busto Arsizio in northern Italy from Naples on jurisdiction grounds, the source said.

Magistrates in Naples were looking into allegations by a former disgruntled employee of the state-controlled aerospace and defence group that payments were made to secure the sale of 12 AW101 AgustaWestland helicopters to the Indian Air Force.

The employee, himself under investigation, accused Orsi of greasing the contract and giving kickbacks to Italy's Northern League party to win political support for his career.

The deal was announced in 2010, when Orsi was head of AgustaWestland.

Finmeccanica and Orsi have strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The company had no immediate comment on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Laura Viggiano; Editing by Mark Potter)