ROME, April 24 Prosecutors are investigating
Finmeccanica Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi over allegations of
international corruption and money laundering, according to a
judicial source familiar with the probe.
The probe is tied to statements made by Lorenzo Borgogni,
former head of institutional relations at the state-owned
defence company.
Those comments prompted Naples-based prosecutors Vincenzo
Piscitelli and Francesco Curcio to collect evidence in Lugano,
Switzerland, on Monday.
Newspapers on Tuesday said the Swiss searches focused on a
possible kickback paid to the Northern League political party in
Italy as part of a sale of helicopters to India.
A Finmeccanica spokesman declined to comment on the Ansa
report. Earlier on Tuesday the company denied newspaper reports
of a bribe, and said it may sue Borgogni for libel.
The Northern League also denied the newspaper reports,
saying the party had "nothing to do with" a bribe "from
Finmeccanica or anyone else".
Finmeccanica, 32 percent owned by the state, has been under
investigation for some time over accusations that it created
false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians.
Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, chairman and chief executive
since 2002, stepped down in December amid the probe into the
company, the second-largest Italian industrial group after car
maker Fiat. Orsi replaced him as CEO.
Concerns about the investigation have weighed on
Finmeccanica shares.
The company, which last year booked a 2.3-billion euro ($3
billion) net loss due to heavy writedowns, is looking to sell
assets for 1 billion euros this year to streamline its
operations and avoid its credit rating being cut to junk.
