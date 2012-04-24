(Adds new sourcing)

ROME, April 24 Prosecutors are investigating Finmeccanica Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi over allegations of international corruption and money laundering, according to a judicial source familiar with the probe.

The probe is tied to statements made by Lorenzo Borgogni, former head of institutional relations at the state-owned defence company.

Those comments prompted Naples-based prosecutors Vincenzo Piscitelli and Francesco Curcio to collect evidence in Lugano, Switzerland, on Monday.

Newspapers on Tuesday said the Swiss searches focused on a possible kickback paid to the Northern League political party in Italy as part of a sale of helicopters to India.

A Finmeccanica spokesman declined to comment on the Ansa report. Earlier on Tuesday the company denied newspaper reports of a bribe, and said it may sue Borgogni for libel.

The Northern League also denied the newspaper reports, saying the party had "nothing to do with" a bribe "from Finmeccanica or anyone else".

Finmeccanica, 32 percent owned by the state, has been under investigation for some time over accusations that it created false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians.

Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, chairman and chief executive since 2002, stepped down in December amid the probe into the company, the second-largest Italian industrial group after car maker Fiat. Orsi replaced him as CEO.

Concerns about the investigation have weighed on Finmeccanica shares.

The company, which last year booked a 2.3-billion euro ($3 billion) net loss due to heavy writedowns, is looking to sell assets for 1 billion euros this year to streamline its operations and avoid its credit rating being cut to junk. (Reporting By Steve Scherer, Stephen Jewkes and Emilio Parodi; Editing by David Hulmes and M.D. Golan)