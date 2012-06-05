(Adds background)
NAPLES, June 5 Homes belonging to Ettore Gotti
Tedeschi, the former head of the Vatican's bank, were searched
by Italian police in connection with a corruption probe into
defence technology group Finmeccanica, Naples
prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Gotti Tedeschi was ousted from his position at the head of
the bank last month after the board passed a motion of
no-confidence, accusing him of neglecting his basic management
responsibilities.
Acting Naples chief prosecutor Alessandro Pennasilico said
on Tuesday the police search was not related to Gotti Tedeschi's
time at the bank and he has not been placed under investigation.
"This has nothing to do with IOR," Pennasilico said, using
the Italian initials for the Vatican bank, which is formally
known as the Institute for Works of Religion.
Finmeccanica is entangled in a corruption probe linked to an
Indian helicopter contract and allegations of kickbacks to the
Northern League, a party in the centre-right coalition
government of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Pennasilico said police searched Gotti Tedeschi's residences
in the northern cities of Piacenza and Milan after investigators
turned up a number of contacts between him and individuals
targeted in the Finmeccanica investigation.
They believed Gotti Tedeschi may be in possession of
documents relevant to the case.
Finmeccanica's chief executive Giuseppe Orsi, the former
head of the group's helicopter unit, has been placed under
investigation for suspected international corruption and money
laundering.
Gotti Tedeschi sits on the board of state development agency
Cassa depositi e prestiti and is chairman of the Italian retail
banking operations of Spain's Banca Santander. He was
an adviser to Giulio Tremonti, economy minister in Berlusconi's
last government.
(Reporting By Laura Viggiano; Editing by Erica Billingham)