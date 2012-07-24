NAPLES, Italy July 24 Italy's top appeals court
has decided to transfer a corruption probe engulfing
Finmeccanica's chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi, a
judicial source said on Tuesday, accepting a request by the top
manager's lawyers.
The Corte di Cassazione said the investigation, which
relates to a 560 million euro ($679 million) helicopter deal in
India, must be moved to Busto Arsizio in northern Italy from
Naples on jurisdiction grounds, the source said.
Magistrates in Naples were looking into allegations by a
former disgruntled employee of the state-controlled aerospace
and defence group that payments were made to secure the sale of
12 AW101 AgustaWestland helicopters to India's Air Force.
The employee, himself under investigation, accused Orsi of
greasing the contract and giving kickbacks to Italy's Northern
League party to win political support for his career.
The deal was announced in 2010, when Orsi was head of
AgustaWestland.
Finmeccanica and Orsi have strongly denied any wrongdoing.
The company had no immediate comment on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting by Laura Viggiano; Editing by Mark Potter)