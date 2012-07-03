ROME, July 3 Italian police searched properties
in Turin on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into
aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica over possible
corruption, according to a source in the prosecutor's office.
Italy's second-largest industrial group is embroiled in a
corruption scandal linked to an Indian helicopter contract and
allegations of kickbacks being paid to Italian opposition party
the Northern League.
Searches were made at the home of Ignazio Moncada, chief
executive of Finmeccanica unit Fata, and in the buildings of a
local business, the source said.
Finmeccanica did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Tuesday.
Police last month searched homes belonging to Ettore Gotti
Tedeschi, the former head of the Vatican's bank, in connection
with the same investigation.
