ROME Jan 27 Italy's Finmeccanica is thought to
be favouring Japan's Hitachi as buyer of the defence
group's rail assets, an Italian union official said on Tuesday.
State-controlled Finmeccanica has been in talks with Hitachi
and China's Insigma over the sale of its
unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda and its 40 percent
stake in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS.
"The mandate to close (the deal) can only regard one party:
as far as we are aware it's implicit that the choice will be
Hitachi," Giovanni Contento, national secretary of the Uilm
union said as he left a meeting with the company.
The company said earlier on Tuesday that no decision on the
sale had been taken yet.
