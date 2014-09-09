MILAN, Sept 9 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it was evaluating non-binding offers received from "several players" interested in the railway units of the group.

But it refrained from commenting an Italian media report saying a consortium including China CNR Corporation had made an attractive cash offer for its rail units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda.

Shares in Alsando STS rose more than 6 percent and Finmeccanica's shares ended up 1.6 percent on Tuesday on the back of the media report.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)