MILAN Feb 2 Italy's Finmeccanica may
decide to sell DRS Technologies once it has found a partner for
the struggling U.S. unit, the chief executive of the aerospace
and defence group told an Italian newspaper on Monday.
CEO Mauro Moretti told an analyst call last week that
Finmeccanica wanted to find a partner for DRS Technologies,
whose sales have suffered due to cuts to the U.S. defence budget
and the global financial crisis.
He said Finmeccanica hoped to take a decision on the unit's
future in coming months.
"Then, we will evaluate if these measures will allow us to
rebuild the value of the company ... and we will weigh the
opportunity to sell it or to keep it," Moretti said in an
interview published in Monday's la Repubblica daily newspaper.
He reiterated that Finmeccanica would first sell some DRS's
business divisions and seek an industrial or a financial partner
for the U.S. unit.
He added the value of DRS had fallen by more than half since
Finmeccanica bought it for $5.5 billion in 2008.
