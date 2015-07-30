MILAN, July 30 Italian defence group
Finmeccanica has started a process to turn its
businesses into divisions, it said on Thursday, a landmark move
that will streamline its organisation and could lead to the sale
of non-core assets.
Finmeccanica said its core aerospace and defence
subsidiaries OTO Melara, Whitehead Sistemi Subacquei, Alenia
Aermacchi, AgustaWestland and Selex ES will be turned into
divisions.
The reorganisation, masterminded by CEO Mauro Moretti,
follows the sale of Finmeccanica's non-core rail and energy
assets and will help the heavily indebted group cut costs and
become more efficient.
