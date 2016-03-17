(Recasts on dividend payment, adds CEO quotes)
MILAN, March 17 Italian defence group
Finmeccanica could pay investors their first dividend
since 2011 as early as this year if the company beats guidance
and future investments permit, Chief Executive Officer Mauro
Moretti said on Thursday.
"We have to consider the interest of our investors... and it
is reasonable to give them a choice... but I do not want to fall
short of resources for investments," Moretti told analysts.
The state-controlled conglomerate has not paid a dividend
for five years, burdened by a heavy debt pile putting it under
the pressure of rating agencies, and its reputation battered by
several corruption scandals.
Since his appointment in May 2014, Moretti has launched a
radical overhaul of the group by disposing of non-core assets
such as transport company Ansaldo Breda and rail signaling unit
Ansaldo STS.
On Wednesday Finmeccanica said it expected to generate more
cash this year to help cut debt and fund new investments as it
pursues turnaround plans under the new name of Leonardo.
The 2016 guidance of orders and revenues between 12.2 and
12.7 million euros and debt below 3 billion euros, one year
ahead of previous plans, was considered too conservative by some
analysts.
At 1300 GMT, Finmeccanica shares were down 2.5 percent while
the bluechip index was down 1.5 percent.
"We have changed from a diversified company to a more
focused and balanced business portfolio, being much more
selective to avoid losses," Moretti said.
The CEO said the defence group was looking for a minority
shareholder for its profitable U.S. unit DRS Technologies.
"We are ready to discuss new steps for DRS which could mean
finding an industrial or financial partner."
Last year a source close to the matter said Finmeccanica was
no longer looking to sell DRS because of its improved
performance.
