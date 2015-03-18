(Recasts, adds analyst, details, shares)
MILAN, March 18 Italy's Finmeccanica
disappointed the market on Wednesday by sticking to its 2015
core profit forecast despite a rise in earnings last year,
sending its shares lower.
The state-controlled conglomerate said the 2015 forecast
given in January for its main aerospace and defence business was
now confirmed as a group target, as a result of it having agreed
to sell its rail businesses to Hitachi.
CEO Mauro Moretti had also raised market expectations in
February when he said that this year's targets would be revised
higher after the sale to Hitachi.
"The guidance for 2015 is a bit conservative," said Zafar
Khan, an analyst at Societe Generale in London. "Given the
numbers that they reported for 2014 and all the benefits they
are talking about, people were looking for something better."
The sale of the rail units is part of Finmeccanica's
strategy to focus on more profitable businesses and to cut net
debt following a downgrade to junk status in 2013. Net debt
stood at 3.96 billion euros ($4.21 billion) at the end of 2014.
Finmeccanica shares, which are up about 50 percent so far
this year, fell as much as 4.6 percent on Wednesday. They were
down 3.6 percent at 11.2 euros at 1504 GMT, underperforming a
0.7 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index.
Finmeccanica said it expected earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation (EBITA) this year in the range of 1.08-1.13
billion euros and revenue of 12-12.5 billion euros.
EBITA last year rose 23 percent to 1.08 billion euros, above
the group's own guidance, while sales increased 7 percent to
14.66 billion euros.
Without the contribution of the rail businesses which the
firm has since agreed to sell, which are no longer considered in
the 2015 outlook, EBITA rose 12 percent to 980 million euros
last year.
As expected, the company did not declare a dividend on 2014
earnings. Moretti said late last year he hoped to return to
paying dividends in about two years time, but without being
forced to build up debt to do so.
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Pravin Char)