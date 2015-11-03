(Adds details)
MILAN Nov 3 Italian aerospace and defence group
Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it expects full-year
earnings to come in at the top of its forecast range, after core
earnings jumped 45 percent in the first nine months of 2015.
It said its performance in January-September was helped by a
stronger U.S. dollar and British pound.
State-controlled Finmeccanica said in a statement that it
expected its full-year earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) to be around 1.13 billion euros ($142
million) this year, excluding any positive forex effect.
The company had previously guided to an EBITA range of
1.08-1.13 billion euros.
Core earnings in the nine months to September came in at 745
million euros, boosted by the strong performance of the group's
defence and security electronics (DSE) division, especially at
US unit DRS Technologies.
On Monday Finmeccanica completed the sale of its two
transportation divisions to Japan's Hitachi, part of a
disposal programme to transform the group from a financial
holding company to a pure aerospace and defence player.
New orders rose 2.6 percent in the first nine months to 7.8
billion euros, as the DSE business offset a weaker performance
at the helicopter and aeronautics divisions.
A slowdown in emerging markets and the fall in oil prices
has dampened demand from oil-producing countries for military
equipment, softening defence groups' orders.
Net profits in the first nine months, stripping out the
transport business which is slated for sale, were 150 million
euros, compared to a net loss of 54 million euros the previous
year.
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
