MILAN, July 31 Italy's Finmeccanica said on Tuesday first-half core profit rose 10 percent and confirmed its 2012 targets, as the aerospace and defence group starts to benefit from restructuring efforts following big losses last year.

The state-owned conglomerate said in a statement that EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) was 459 million euros ($562 million) in the period, while net debt rose 11 percent to 4.656 billion euros.

Second quarter EBITA was 285 million euros.

The figures correspond exactly to what leaked by Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday.

The statement made no mention of asset disposals that Chairmand and CEO Giuseppe Orsi aims to complete by year end to streamline the group and avoid its rating being cut to junk.

Shares in Finmeccanica ended down 2.3 percent at 2.98 euros on Tuesday.

Finmeccanica also confirmed its 2012 targets for core profits of around 1.1 billion euros and revenues of 16.9-17.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)