* 1st-half EBITA rises 10 pct to 459 mln euros, tops estimates

* Finmeccanica confirms targets, sees bumpy road ahead

* Chairman Orsi says unhappy with leakage of results to press

* Shares close down 2 percent before results (Adds chairman comments from conference call, details)

MILAN, July 31 Italy's Finmeccanica on Tuesday reported a 10 percent increase in core profit and confirmed targets, as the aerospace and defence group battles its way through a painful restructuring following a 2.3 billion-euro loss last year.

Chairman Giusppe Orsi, under pressure from a corruption probe, said the group was on track to achieve its goals and announced management appointments at the company's defence electronics business, whose streamlining is one pillar of its turnaround.

Finmeccanica, however, gave no updates on closely watched asset disposals but reiterated that transport and energy assets worth 1 billion euros would be sold by year-end to keep the group's rating at an investment grade.

"Last year we set out a clear and ambitious plan to build a new Finmeccanica. We have been working hard and we are on track," Orsi told an analyst conference call. "There are bumps on the road to come but we are heading in the right direction."

He said insiders Allan Cook and Fabrizio Giulianini had been appointed chairmam and chief executive respectively of the new single defence electronics company to be formed in January 2013.

The conglomerate said in a statement, first-half core earnings - or before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) - were 459 million euros, above analysts' expectations, while net debt rose an expected 11 percent to 4.66 billion euros.

The numbers correspond exactly to what was leaked by Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore earlier on Tuesday.

Analysts in Milan said the leakage of results before the official board meeting was unusual and underscored possible divisions in a group that is undergoing a big overhaul.

At the start of Tuesday's analyst call, Orsi condemned the leak. The manager, previously head of the group's performing helicopters unit AgustaWestland, has fired dozens of managers since he took power last year from disgraced former boss Pier Francesco Guargualini.

"Some numbers came out prematurely on the press. It was not done by us. I am not happy and we are trying to understand how it happened." said Orsi, himself hit by a probe after an ex-aide of Guargualini accused him of greasing an Indian helicopter order.

The group, Italy's second biggest industrial conglomerate after Fiat, also confirmed on Tuesday its 2012 targets for core profit of around 1.1 billion euros and revenue of 16.9 billion to 17.3 billion euros.

During the call, Finmeccanica executives also ruled out the possibility of a capital increase to help pay 2013 debt maturities and said talks were under way to study alternative ways to sell its stake in engine maker Avio, should a planned IPO fail.

Shares in Finmeccanica ended down 2.3 percent at 2.98 euros on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)