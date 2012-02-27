MILAN Feb 27 Italian aerospace and
defence group Finmeccanica on Monday said its
AgustaWestland unit is not responsible for any alleged
wrongdoing relating to an helicopter contract in India.
"AgustaWestland is not involved in any irregularity
concerning the supply of helicopters in India," the company said
in a statement in response to reports in the Italian press.
Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Monday that the Indian
defence ministry had opened a probe into suspect bribery in a
2010 tender for the supply of 12 Agusta Westland 101
helicopters. The daily did not give a source for the story.
The report sent Finmeccanica shares down more than 7 percent
on Monday.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)