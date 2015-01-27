* Finmeccanica raises 2014 financial targets
* Union leader says Hitachi favoured to buy rail units
* Finmeccanica to cut debt to below 3.5 bln euros
(Adds details on new plan, union official on asset sales)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Jan 27 Finmeccanica lifted its
2014 targets for orders, sales and profits on Tuesday and
approved a new multi-year business plan as the Italian
industrial conglomerate seeks to transform itself into a leaner
aerospace and defence group.
Finmeccanica said in a statement its board had also asked
Chief Executive Mauro Moretti to continue talks to sell its rail
assets, indicating that no final decision on the sale had been
reached.
Moretti, appointed last year to revive the indebted group,
has shortlisted Japan's Hitachi and China's Insigma as
buyers of its unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda and
its 40 percent stake in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS
.
A trade union official said Finmeccanica is thought to be
favouring Japan's Hitachi.
The sale of the two units could allow Finmeccanica to focus
on more profitable businesses and cut net debt following a
downgrade to junk status in 2013.
Finmeccanica expects 2014 core profit, or earnings before
interest, tax and amortization, of 1.04-1.06 billion euros
($1.18-1.20 billion), up from its previous guidance of 980
million-1.03 billion euros. For 2015 it expects 1.15-1.20
billion euros.
It also lifted 2014 guidance for sales, orders and cash
flow, citing results achieved in the first nine months of last
year and updated estimates for the last quarter.
The Rome-based group said the new targets for the coming
years still include the rail units that have been put up for
sale, but reflect the exit from two business segments of its
U.S. defence affiliate DRS Technologies and the transfer to
Boeing of part of its B787 aircraft contract. This would
wipe off around 500 million euros in annual sales from 2015.
Finmeccanica said, excluding asset sales, it wanted to cut
net debt to below 3.5 billion euros by 2017.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak and
Susan Thomas)