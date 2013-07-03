MILAN, July 3 The Italian Treasury has proposed former police chief Gianni De Gennaro as the new chairman for state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica, it said on Wednesday.

It also proposed Ambassador Minuto Rizzo as a board member, it said in a statement.

Finmeccanica, which is 32 percent owned by the state, is scheduled to hold a shareholders meeting on Thursday to appoint a new chairman as well as two board members.

The group, Italy's biggest private employer after Fiat , has been rocked by a string of corruption probes in recent years, triggering management turmoil.

Former chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi was arrested earlier this year on allegations he paid bribes to win a 560 million euro ($726.43 million) Indian contract in 2010. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)