BRIEF-Henan Rebecca Hair Products to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
MILAN, July 3 The Italian Treasury has proposed former police chief Gianni De Gennaro as the new chairman for state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica, it said on Wednesday.
It also proposed Ambassador Minuto Rizzo as a board member, it said in a statement.
Finmeccanica, which is 32 percent owned by the state, is scheduled to hold a shareholders meeting on Thursday to appoint a new chairman as well as two board members.
The group, Italy's biggest private employer after Fiat , has been rocked by a string of corruption probes in recent years, triggering management turmoil.
Former chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi was arrested earlier this year on allegations he paid bribes to win a 560 million euro ($726.43 million) Indian contract in 2010. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
