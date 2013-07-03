(Adds details on De Gennaro, previous managers, comment from
centre-left party)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN/ROME, July 3 The Italian Treasury has
proposed former police chief Giovanni De Gennaro as the new
chairman for state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica SpA
, it said on Wednesday.
It also proposed ambassador Alessandro Minuto Rizzo as a
board member, it said in a statement.
Finmeccanica, which is 32 percent owned by the state, is
scheduled to hold a shareholders meeting on Thursday to appoint
a new chairman, as well as two board members, in an attempt to
repair its damaged reputation.
The group, Italy's biggest private employer after Fiat SpA
, has been rocked by a string of corruption
investigation in recent years, triggering management turmoil.
If it gets the green light from shareholders, De Gennaro
will replace former chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi, who was
arrested in February on allegations he paid bribes to win a 560
million euro ($726.43 million) Indian contract in 2010.
That arrest came a year after previous CEO Pier Francesco
Guarguaglini resigned on allegations of corruption in connection
with his wife, who ran a Finmeccanica subsidiary.
Both men have denied allegations.
De Gennaro, a former head of Italian police, was an
undersecretary in charge of security issues in the previous
government of Mario Monti.
Enrico Letta's government recently tightened rules for the
appointment of managers at state-owned companies introducing
more stringent vetting procedures.
The proposal of De Gennaro has been cleared by the
competition watchdog, the treasury said in the statement, adding
that his previous activity was not an obstacle to his
appointment.
"With the new appointments and with the support of its
shareholders, the board will take appropriate actions in both
the defence and civil sector," said the treasury.
The proposal of De Gennaro and Rizzo, however, was
criticised by centre-left PD party, one of the two main parties
in the coalition government.
The PD would have liked more new managers with a business
background, a senior official for the party said in a statement.
Concern has been growing that the corruption investigation
at Finmeccanica could tarnish its reputation and distract
management from carrying out tough restructuring to curb debt
and preserve its credit rating after S&P cut it to junk in
January.
Worries the probes could dent sales have also weighed down
the company's shares, which have dropped 17 percent since the
start of the year.
The heavily indebted group is trying to sell units,
including its AnsaldoEnergia power engineering business, to
focus on its core aerospace and defence activities.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
