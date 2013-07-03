(Adds details on De Gennaro, previous managers, comment from centre-left party)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN/ROME, July 3 The Italian Treasury has proposed former police chief Giovanni De Gennaro as the new chairman for state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica SpA , it said on Wednesday.

It also proposed ambassador Alessandro Minuto Rizzo as a board member, it said in a statement.

Finmeccanica, which is 32 percent owned by the state, is scheduled to hold a shareholders meeting on Thursday to appoint a new chairman, as well as two board members, in an attempt to repair its damaged reputation.

The group, Italy's biggest private employer after Fiat SpA , has been rocked by a string of corruption investigation in recent years, triggering management turmoil.

If it gets the green light from shareholders, De Gennaro will replace former chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi, who was arrested in February on allegations he paid bribes to win a 560 million euro ($726.43 million) Indian contract in 2010.

That arrest came a year after previous CEO Pier Francesco Guarguaglini resigned on allegations of corruption in connection with his wife, who ran a Finmeccanica subsidiary.

Both men have denied allegations.

De Gennaro, a former head of Italian police, was an undersecretary in charge of security issues in the previous government of Mario Monti.

Enrico Letta's government recently tightened rules for the appointment of managers at state-owned companies introducing more stringent vetting procedures.

The proposal of De Gennaro has been cleared by the competition watchdog, the treasury said in the statement, adding that his previous activity was not an obstacle to his appointment.

"With the new appointments and with the support of its shareholders, the board will take appropriate actions in both the defence and civil sector," said the treasury.

The proposal of De Gennaro and Rizzo, however, was criticised by centre-left PD party, one of the two main parties in the coalition government.

The PD would have liked more new managers with a business background, a senior official for the party said in a statement.

Concern has been growing that the corruption investigation at Finmeccanica could tarnish its reputation and distract management from carrying out tough restructuring to curb debt and preserve its credit rating after S&P cut it to junk in January.

Worries the probes could dent sales have also weighed down the company's shares, which have dropped 17 percent since the start of the year.

The heavily indebted group is trying to sell units, including its AnsaldoEnergia power engineering business, to focus on its core aerospace and defence activities. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Additional reporting by Paolo Biondi and Francesca Landini. Editing by Andre Grenon)