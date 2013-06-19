By Emilio Parodi
| BUSTO ARSIZIO, Italy, June 19
BUSTO ARSIZIO, Italy, June 19 The trial of the
former head of Italian defence group Finmeccanica
began on Wednesday, with Giuseppe Orsi facing corruption charges
over a deal to sell 12 helicopters to the Indian government.
Bruno Spagnolini, the former chief executive of
AgustaWestland - the division of Finmeccanica that sold the
helicopters - is being tried alongside Orsi on the same charges.
The scandal has raised the prospect that Finmeccanica could
be blacklisted in India, the world's largest arms importer and
an important growth market for the state-controlled company.
Prosecutors have accused Orsi of paying bribes to
intermediaries to secure the sale of the helicopters in a 560
million euro ($749 million) deal in 2010 when he was head of
AgustaWestland.
The arrest warrant for Orsi and Spagnolini, seen by Reuters,
said that the Indian tender was changed to deliberately favour
the Italian firm.
Finmeccanica and Orsi, who left the company a few days
after his arrest on Feb. 12, deny any wrongdoing. Spagnolini,
who also stepped down, also denies any responsibility in the
matter.
During a break in the hearing on Wednesday Orsi's lawyer
Ennio Amodio said: "We will demonstrate that the tender in India
was regularly carried out and nothing illegal was done in that
country."
Neither Orsi nor Spagnolini were in court.
The court, which decided to let India's Ministry of Defence
and Italy's tax agency seek damages, said the next hearing will
be held on July 11.
Spagnolini's lawyer, Massimo Bassi, asked that Indian
Defence Minister A.K. Antony be called as a witness.
A legal source told Reuters he expected a long trial.
India has frozen payments for the helicopters pending an
inquiry by the country's Central Bureau of Investigation into
AgustaWestland and has said it is seeking to cancel the deal.
Last week India launched a second corruption probe into
AgustaWestland regarding a deal to sell 197 army helicopters,
potentially dealing another blow to a company that India might
blacklist.
($1 = 0.7467 euros)
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Writing by Lisa Jucca;
Editing by Erica Billingham)