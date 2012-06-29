MILAN, June 29 Finmeccanica said the
United States might restart ordering C-27J military cargo
aircraft, a key part of the relaunch of the Italian aerospace
and defence group's Alenia Aermacchi unit.
Earlier this year, the United States ended the procurement
of C-27Js when contracts for 17 out of 38 aircraft initially
planned had yet to be finalised.
Finmeccanica said a committee at the U.S. Congress had
reconsidered the decision.
"The cancellation was decided by the U.S. government ...
but the congress, which has final approval over the budget, has
taken steps to continue the C-27J program for at least another
year," Alenia chief executive Giuseppe Giordo said on Friday.
U.S. defence contractor L-3 Communications Holdings
is partner of Alenia in the C-27J project in the United States.
Finmeccanica is undergoing a restructuring plan that
includes asset sales and an overhaul of unprofitable businesses.
The relaunch of Alenia includes focusing on proprietary
products such as the C-27J. In May, Australia ordered 10 C-27Js
worth 800 million euros.