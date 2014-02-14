STOCKHOLM Feb 14 Sweden has no plans to cap
bank dividends, Sweden's financial markets minister Peter Norman
said on Friday, following remarks earlier in the week that banks
should take the possibility of stricter capital requirements
into account when they decide on payouts.
Asked if the government had any plans to restrict how much
of their profits banks pay out to shareholders, Peter Norman
said "no".
Swedish lenders have built up some of the biggest capital
buffers in Europe in order to meet tough capital rules but the
government is considering tightening rules further.
The four major Swedish banks - Nordea, SEB
, Swedbank and Handelsbanken
proposed paying their shareholders 66 percent of profits on
average in 2013 - far higher than other parts of Europe and also
higher than the 25 percent paid by Norwegian rival DNB.
Norman told Reuters on Wednesday that it was important that
the banks understand that they could face tougher capital
requirements ahead and they should take that into account when
setting dividend policy.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)