DOHA, March 12 Qatar's state budget for
next fiscal year will be roughly the same size as the current
year's budget, finance and economy minister Youssef Kamal said
on Monday.
"It will be the same size as the prevailing budget, maybe a
little increase," he told reporters.
Previously, an economic adviser to the country's emir had
said last month that budget spending for the 2012/13 fiscal
year, which starts on April 1, would be much higher than in the
current year. Kamal did not explain the contradictory statements
or give details.
Last week, Qatar's state news agency, citing a decision by
the cabinet, reported that the deadline for releasing the state
budget for the coming fiscal year would be pushed back to the
end of May because of changes to the government's accounting
system and the way it prepares budgets. The annual budget is
usually announced by April 1.
In its 2011/12 budget, the world's top liquefied natural gas
exporter originally planned spending worth 139.9 billion riyals
($38.4 billion) and a surplus of 22.5 billion riyals, or 4.9
percent of gross domestic product.
Partly in response to political unrest elsewhere in the
Middle East, Qatar hiked basic salaries and social benefits for
the state's civilian employees by 60 percent last September,
while military staff received 50-120 percent rises. The
International Monetary Fund estimated such extra social spending
would add $1.6 billion to expenditure in 2011/12.