* Vehvilainen to press on with restructuring
* Shares up 4 pct
(Adds CEO comment, board's support for CEO)
HELSINKI, Sept 10 Finnish flag carrier Finnair's
chief executive will not be charged over a real
estate deal, the deputy prosecutor general said on Monday,
making it likely he will keep his job and press on with
restructuring the loss-making airline.
Finnish minister Heidi Hautala, in charge of
state-controlled firms, had said Mika Vehvilainen may have to
step down if he was charged. The government owns more than 50
percent of Finnair shares.
Police had investigated Vehvilainen for suspected
bribe-taking after he sold his apartment to pension fund
Ilmarinen, which rented it back to Finnair while Vehvilainen
remained living in the property.
The prosecutor said Ilmarinen had paid a reasonable price
for the apartment.
Finnair's board on Monday said it fully backed Vehvilainen.
He said he could now focus on restructuring the airline
which recently handed over a third of its short-haul routes to
Flybe to cut costs and focus on more profitable Asian
routes.
"I have learned the hard way that it is not enough to follow
legislation, but one must also consider ethical viewpoints and
how things may look," Vehvilainen said in a statement.
The prosecutor also decided not to press charges against two
Ilmarinen managers and a former Finnair board chairman.
Finnair and Vehvilainen had come under criticism over the
real estate deal as well as a lack of disclosure over executive
compensation.
Hautala earlier this year sacked most of Finnair's board
members citing a lack of openness over past management
compensation.
Shares in the company rose nearly 4 percent to 2.11 euros by
0730 GMT after the prosecutor's announcement.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Erica Billingham)