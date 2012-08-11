HELSINKI Aug 11 Finland's national carrier
Finnair, mired in years of losses, could become a
part of a bigger alliance or entity, its chief executive was
quoted as saying on Saturday.
"We have been going through a survival struggle," CEO Mika
Vehvilainen told daily Helsingin Sanomat.
"The idea that we would be independent is not necessarily
the only option. Within alliances there may be a different kind
of restructuring to strengthen the cooperation," he said.
The airline, part of oneworld alliance, has since 2008 made
annual losses, like many other European airlines, hit by slower
spending caused by economic crisis as well as by high fuel
prices. Finnair is tackling weak profitability by cutting costs
and jobs and focusing on more profitable Asian routes.
Finland's government owns a majority 55.8 percent of
Finnair, but it could reduce its stake, according to Heidi
Hautala, the minister responsible for state ownership.
On Friday the struggling airline posted a surprise swing to
operational profit of 14.7 million euros in the second quarter
from a loss of 13.8 million euros.
It also repeated that it expected operational profitability
to improve in the second half of the year.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Michael Perry)