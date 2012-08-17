HELSINKI Aug 17 Finland's struggling airline
Finnair is still trying to find other airlines to
partner with on its less profitable European routes, its chief
executive was quoted as saying on Friday.
Part of the oneworld global marketing alliance of 12
airlines led by British Airways and American Airlines, Finnair
has been cutting costs and jobs and focusing on its more
profitable Asian routes after four years of losses and in May
handed over the operation of a third of its European routes to
low-cost British airline Flybe.
Finnair was previously planning to have another partner by
the summer, but high fuel prices and slower spending caused by
the economic crisis has hit the industry and many airlines have
introduced an investment freeze.
"There are more sellers than buyers. However, I believe that
it is totally realistic to find partners," Finnair's chief
executive Mika Vehvilainen told economic magazine Talouselama.
"We have to solve the cost problem anyway. The aim is to
move to partners either a part of the European traffic or all of
the European traffic - that is what we are focusing on," he
said, adding that new partners could come from outside Europe.
Vehvilainen said that Finnair does not want to give up
entirely on providing European flights as it needs that network
to feed traffic onto its Asian routes.
Last week Finnair posted a surprise swing to operational
profit of 14.7 million euros ($18.17 million) in the second
quarter from a loss of 13.8 million euros a year ago.