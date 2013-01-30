HELSINKI Jan 30 Finnish state-controlled airline Finnair proposed on Wednesday that Klaus W. Heinemann be appointed as its new board chairman.

Heinemann, a former chief executive of AerCap Holdings NV , has been a Finnair board member for a year. The current chairman Harri Sailas had announced previously he would no longer stand as a candidate.

The company is looking for a new CEO after Mika Vehvilainen announced earlier this week he was moving to Cargotec .