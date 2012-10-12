UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
HELSINKI Oct 12 Finland's struggling carrier Finnair said on Friday British low-cost airline Flybe will begin to operate one-third of its European routes from Oct 28.
The companies announced in May the plan that means Flybe will operate 12 Embraer 100-seat aircraft for Finnair.
Finnair also said it continues to review opportunities to offload more of its European traffic.
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.