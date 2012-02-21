HELSINKI Feb 21 Finland should decide
this spring on giving up its majority stake in Finnair
to allow the loss-making flag carrier to reorganise
and form new partnerships, international development minister
Heidi Hautala said on Tuesday.
"Diluting ownership, without selling shares, would enable
more opportunities for Finnair. It does not mean that the state
could not have impact on Finnair, it could have a strong impact
for instance with 20-30 percent stake, if that is what was to be
decided," Hautala told reporters.
Hautala, who is also responsible for state ownership, said
getting parliament's approval to the possible stake reduction
from 55.8 percent was likely to be difficult.
Finnair said on Feb. 9 it was in talks with potential
partners for European routes, to cuts costs and allow it to
invest in more profitable long-haul routes to Asia.
(Reporting by Eero Vassinen; Writing by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing
by Dan Lalor)