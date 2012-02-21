HELSINKI Feb 21 Finland should decide this spring on giving up its majority stake in Finnair to allow the loss-making flag carrier to reorganise and form new partnerships, international development minister Heidi Hautala said on Tuesday.

"Diluting ownership, without selling shares, would enable more opportunities for Finnair. It does not mean that the state could not have impact on Finnair, it could have a strong impact for instance with 20-30 percent stake, if that is what was to be decided," Hautala told reporters.

Hautala, who is also responsible for state ownership, said getting parliament's approval to the possible stake reduction from 55.8 percent was likely to be difficult.

Finnair said on Feb. 9 it was in talks with potential partners for European routes, to cuts costs and allow it to invest in more profitable long-haul routes to Asia.