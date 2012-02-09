HELSINKI Feb 9 Finland's government may consider selling its stake in Finnair to allow the flag carrier to form a joint venture in Europe, a minister said on public broadcaster YLE.

Finnair said earlier on Thursday that it is in talks with potential partners for European routes, to cut costs and allow it to invest in more profitable long-haul routes such as those to Asia.

"I think we have to also be prepared for potentially giving it up," the International Development Minister Heidi Hautala told YLE when asked about the state's 55.8 percent stake in Finnair. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)