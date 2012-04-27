British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
HELSINKI, April 27 Finnair warned of significant losses in the first half of the year due to record-high fuel prices, although its first-quarter loss was smaller than markets expected.
Finland's troubled national carrier said on Friday its operational loss in January-March was 25 million euros ($33.07 million), compared to the average forecast of 31.5 million euros in a Reuters poll.
It said profitability is likely to improve in the second half of the year. The airline defines its 'operational' result as earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items, capital gains, and changes in the fair value of derivatives and some exchange rates. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.