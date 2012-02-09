* Govt says may sell stake to enable joint venture
* Q4 operating loss 31.6 mln euros, vs 28.4 mln in Reuters
poll
* Shares close down 3.8 percent
By Eero Vassinen
HELSINKI, Feb 9 Finnair has
started talks with potential partners about a joint venture in
Europe, as it gives up competing with discount carriers on
short-haul flights to concentrate on its more lucrative routes
to Asia.
Finland's national carrier said it wants to cut costs by 80
million euros ($106 million) this year, part of a plan to cut
140 million euros by 2014.
It also reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly
loss due to higher fuel costs and a weaker economy, underscoring
its need to overhaul European operations where it has struggled
against cut-price competitors.
"The potential joint venture would expand our home base to
cover the entire Nordic region," chief executive Mika
Vehvilainen said.
"This requires a more cost-competitive business model for
our short-haul traffic, and this is what the potential
partnership aims at."
The company did not say which carriers it was in talks with,
but ruled out Norwegian Air Shuttle, SAS and
Flybe.
Finland's government, which owns a 55.8 percent stake, said
it may consider selling this to enable the company to form a
joint venture.
Finnair has been expanding routes to Asia with
direct flights from Helsinki to Bangkok and Singapore, and is
planning more destinations such as Chongqing, China.
It forecast passenger traffic capacity would grow around 5
percent in 2012, with most of that in Asia, but warned the first
half of the year would be "clearly loss-making".
Fourth-quarter operational losses hit 31.6 million euros,
against 28.4 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
Finnair shares fell 3.8 percent to 2.53 euros.
The airline defines its 'operational' result as earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items,
capital gains, and changes in the fair value of derivatives and
the foreign exchange rates of overhaul provisions.