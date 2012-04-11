HELSINKI, April 11 Finnair plans to outsource engine services to Switzerland's SR Technics and may cut some 280 jobs in its engine maintenance activities, it said on Wednesday.

The loss-making airline aims to cut its annual costs by 140 million euros ($183 million) by 2014 and has already divested catering business and cut costs at its support functions. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)