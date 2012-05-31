Gunmen kill 14 in ambush on main South Sudan highway - police
JUBA, June 8 Gunmen ambushed a convoy of buses and other vehicles travelling on a major highway in South Sudan on Thursday, killing at least 14 passengers and wounding 35, police said.
HELSINKI May 31 Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Thursday it has pulled out of a deal to buy Finnair's catering business, because the German company's board did not approve the transaction due to a spending freeze.
The German airline's catering unit LSG Sky Chefs had planned to buy Finnair's catering business in a deal signed in March, in a drive to cut costs and respond to tough competition from discount airlines by consolidating services.
"This is naturally a disappointment both to LSG Sky Chefs and to us and we had worked hard to make the cooperation work for the benefit of both parties," Finnair official Anssi Komulainen said in a statement, adding that the company would now consider alternatives.
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.