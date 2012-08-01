* Lufthansa's LSG Sky Chefs to manage Finnair Catering
* LSG can buy shares in Finnair Catering within 5 yrs
* Price is pre-determined
* Finnair shares gain 5 pct, Lufthansa up 0.8 pct
FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Deutsche Lufthansa's
LSG Sky Chefs has struck a deal with Finnair allowing
it to buy shares in the Helsinki-based airline's catering
division within the next five years.
The agreement, announced on Wednesday, is LSG Sky Chefs'
second move on its smaller peer after Lufthansa's supervisory
board blocked a takeover deal in May because of a group-wide
spending freeze.
LSG Sky Chefs, the world's biggest airline catering company
with 2.3 billion euros ($2.83 billion) in annual revenue, said
that it would immediately take over full managerial and
operational responsibility for Finnair Catering.
If it buys shares in the business, it will do so at a
pre-determined price, LSG said, without providing details.
Finnair Catering has annual revenues of about 80 million euros.
At 0820 GMT, Finnair and Lufthansa shares were up 5 percent
and 0.8 percent respectively.
As airlines around the world seek ways to cut costs and
boost paper-thin margins amid soaring fuel prices and fierce
competition from low-cost carriers, more catering assets are
expected to come on the market.
A media report in June said that Franco-Dutch carrier Air
France-KLM was considering the sale of a stake in its
Servair unit, and sources have told Reuters that Lufthansa could
put at least part of LSG Sky Chefs on the block this year.
Also, a partial flotation of Saudi Arabian Airlines'
catering business was more than twice covered by investors last
month, raising 1.3 billion Saudi riyals ($347 million).
LSG Sky Chefs' deal with Finnair gives it access to the
Finnish market, a major hub for flights to Asia, and the
opportunity to whittle down costs at the business before
spending money on full ownership.
It also helps Finland's loss-making flag carrier to focus
its resources on profitable routes to destinations such as China
and Japan while it seeks ways to cut costs, particularly in
Europe, where it faces stiff competition from discount airlines.
In May Finnair said it was handing over the operation of a
third of its European routes to low-cost British airline Flybe
to reduce costs.
The company said that it expects the LSG deal to help it to
save about 9 million euros a year from the third year of
cooperation. It launched a 140 million euro cost-cutting
programme last year and has said it expects to achieve 80
million euros of those savings by the end of 2012.
As part of the agreement with LSG Sky Chefs, Finnair
Catering will be re-named LSG Sky Chefs Finland Oy.