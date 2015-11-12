(Adds Finnish government comment)
LONDON/HELSINKI Nov 12 British Airways-owner
IAG is not in talks with Finnair, it said on
Thursday, denying a report in a Finnish newspaper that had
fuelled speculation it might take a stake in the Finnish
airline.
The online edition of Kauppalehti business daily had cited
an IAG source as saying that talks between the British Airways
owner and Finnair had advanced, adding that news could soon
follow on those discussions and ownership arrangements.
"We haven't been in any discussions with Finnair," an IAG
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Shares in Finnair, which is 56 percent-owned by Finland,
rose as much as 6 percent on the report before paring gains to
trade up by about 1 percent.
Finnair also denied the report.
"Finnair is not active, and is not aware of its shareholders
being active, in any such negotiations," the company said in a
statement.
Prime Minister Juha Sipila said the government had not
prepared to restructure Finnair's ownership but added that it
will discuss the issue in the coming months.
"The company itself surely holds different discussions and
negotiations," he told STT news agency. "At this point,(state
majority ownership) is the effective policy and nothing else has
been decided."
Some politicians and the company itself have argued that the
state should lower its stake to open way for alliances and
deals.
Analysts have said that Finnair would complement IAG well.
Finnair has had hard time fighting the challenge from discount
carriers in Europe, but it is now on track to turn an annual
profit after deep cost-cuts and a focus on Asian routes.
IAG has led a charge to consolidate Europe's airline
industry, adding Ireland's Aer Lingus in August to a portfolio
already comprising Spain's Iberia and Vueling.
IAG said at an investor day on Nov. 6 that it was not active
on any acquisition proposal but reiterated its interest in
industry consolidation.
Chile-headquartered LATAM Airlines this week said
it was not in talks to sell a stake to IAG, after IAG said at
the same investor day that it wanted to develop a closer
relationship with LATAM.
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Jussi Rosendahl, Additional
reporting by Sudip Kargupta; editing by Mark Potter and David
Goodman)