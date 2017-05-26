* Finland and Russia agree to increase overflights
HELSINKI, May 26 Finnair has been
allowed to increase its flights from Helsinki to Asian
destinations over Siberia according to a new deal between Russia
and Finland, the ministry of transport and communications said
on Friday.
Finnair, majority-owned by the state, depends on attracting
traffic flows between Europe and Asia to its Helsinki hub
because of the relatively shorter distances flown, and the new
deal increases the number of scheduled flights it can make over
Siberia to 80 a week, from 65 currently.
The ministry said the new rights meant Finnair can add
routes to Japan, China and South Korea.
"The agreement gives a good base for negotiations of
commercial deals in the future," a Finnair spokesman said, but
declined to specify plans.
Finnair has struggled in recent years with tough competition
from discount carriers, but cost savings and increased flights
to Asia has helped it swing back into profit with the company
paying its first dividend in April in four years.
However, Finnair has repeatedly called on the government to
open the door to mergers and acquisitions.
It has urged the state, which owns 55.8 percent of Finnair,
to scrap a clause that obliges it to hold a majority stake in
the company.
The government considered the issue last year but it is not
planning any changes to the clause at the moment.
Eighteen months ago media reports suggested British Airways
owner IAG was negotiating to buy into Finnair, a member
of its Oneworld airlines marketing alliance, but both sides
denied there had been any talks.
