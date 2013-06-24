(Recasts with Finnair comments)
COPENHAGEN/HELSINKI, June 24 Finnair
said its new chief executive Pekka Vauramo saw both advantages
and disadvantages in a possible merger with Scandinavian airline
SAS, after a Danish report said he saw potential
benefits in such a deal.
Business daily Borsen quoted Vauramo as saying "our largest
shareholder is currently thinking along those lines" of a
posible merger.
Vauramo was hired earlier this year to complete a turnaround
started by predecessor Mika Vehvilainen.
"The comments have been taken out of context and
mistinterpreted," a Finnair spokeswoman said. "It was a very
speculative question, and Finnair gave pros and cons. The story
clearly leaves out the cons that were stated."
Asked whether a Finnair merger with SAS was a possibility,
she declined to comment. SAS was not available for comment.
While Finnair became profitable for the first time in four
years last year after cutting costs, it faces tough competition
from discount carriers and analysts expect further
consolidation.
The Finnish state is the company's biggest shareholder.
The company's chairman Klaus Heinemann said in late March
that the state should reduce its controlling stake in Finnair
and allow it to seek more alliance and M&A deals.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Louise Ireland)