HELSINKI, June 5 Finnish labour union Pro said on Tuesday about 1,000 employees working at Finnair's technical services had started a week-long strike as a protest against the plan to cut 280 jobs and to outsource engine services to Switzerland's SR Technics.

The union said the strike, due to end on June 13, would impact all technical services provided for Finnair's aircraft at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

Finnair said in a statement the company could not yet estimate the precise impact or costs of the strike, but said some flights might have to be cancelled. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Erica Billingham)