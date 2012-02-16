UPDATE 2-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 16 XFinning International Inc , which sells, rents and services heavy equipment, posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher new equipment and product support sales.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to C$71 million, or 41 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$55 million, or 32 Canadian cents per basic share, last year.
Revenue for Finning, the largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment, rose 34 percent to C$1.81 billion.
The company, which has operations in western Canada, South America, Ireland and UK, said new equipment revenue rose 58 percent to C$990 million while product support revenue rose 10 percent to C$642.6 million
Shares of the company, which have gained 44 percent in the past four months, closed at C$26.75 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
MADRID, June 12 Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday it would ban short sales on trading stocks of Liberbank initially for one month.