June 18 Heavy equipment dealer Finning International Inc on Tuesday sold C$200 million ($196 million) of seven-year medium-term notes due July 3, 2020, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.232 percent notes were priced at par to yield 137.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.