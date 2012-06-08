BRIEF-YRC worldwide provides quarter-to-date operating data for second quarter 2017
* YRC worldwide provides quarter-to-date operating data for second quarter 2017
June 8 Finning International Inc on Friday sold C$150 million ($146 million) of 30-year bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 5.077 percent notes, due June 13, 2042, were priced at par to yield 272 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
* YRC worldwide provides quarter-to-date operating data for second quarter 2017
* Verifone reports financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017