June 8 Finning International Inc on Friday sold C$150 million ($146 million) of 30-year bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 5.077 percent notes, due June 13, 2042, were priced at par to yield 272 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.