Dec 15 Finning International Inc,
which sells, rents and services equipment, expects strong profit
and revenue growth next year helped mainly by sizeable backlog
and rising demand from the mining sector.
Revenue for the company, which has operations in western
Canada, South America, Ireland and UK, is expected to grow in
2012 by about 5 percent and by about 10 percent in the next two
years.
"Continued strong demand for our products and services gives
us confidence in our top-line growth projections through 2014.
Particularly in mining, we continue to see solid business
opportunities driven by strong commodity prices," said Mike
Waites, Chief Executive of Finning International.
Capital expenditure for next year is expected to remain at
similar level as 2011, the company said in a statement.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Finning's shares closed at
C$23.32 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.