BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
BUDAPEST, June 30 Hungarian drug maker Richter has acquired Swiss-based biotech company Finox Holding for 190 million Swiss francs ($193.86 million), expanding its presence in major European markets, Richter said in a statement on Thursday.
Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, also said it had obtained global rights for Finox female infertility medicine BEMFOLA, which received marketing authorisation in the European Union in May 2014.
BEMFOLA is currently sold in more than 20 countries, it said. ($1 = 0.9801 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.