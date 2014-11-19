Nov 19 A Houston-based wealth management firm
must pay more than $3.8 million to a group of 19 ExxonMobil
retirees who said the company mismanaged their investments and
misled them about its trading strategy, according to a
securities arbitration ruling.
The ruling by a panel of three Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority arbitrators found USCA Capital Advisors LLC liable in
the case, along with its brokerage and investment advisory
units, according to a ruling dated Monday.
The decision includes $853,000 in punitive damages, a rare
type of sanction that arbitrators impose to punish and deter
improper conduct, lawyers say. The panel did not give reasons
for its decision, as is customary.
"We are shocked," said Patrick Mendenhall, chief executive
of USCA Capital Advisors. He blamed, in part, a change to
FINRA's arbitration rules that allows investors to opt for a
panel that does not include an arbitrator who is affiliated with
the securities industry. The arbitrators "seemed somewhat
confused" about basic industry knowledge, Mendenhall said.
Financial advisers in the Houston area often target
ExxonMobil retirees, said Thomas Fulkerson, a Houston-based
lawyer who represented the investors. The oil company has a
large campus and other operations in the area.
The investors filed the case in 2013, seeking total damages
of more than $12 million. They said they had entrusted USCA with
their retirement savings based on the firm's promises about how
it would protect, manage and grow their accounts.
Each of the investors had attended a presentation by USCA's
registered investment advisory arm, USCA RIA, LLC, Fulkerson
said. Advisers told the investors that their program, the "Total
Return" model, would increase their S&P 500 gains while reducing
the risks of trading equities.
Some of the investors believed that a computer program would
run the trading. Others believed the firm would track
computerized results and use the information to trade.
The actual approach, however, was a series of judgment
calls, Fulkerson said. "It was basically 'put your finger into
the wind and sense the direction of the wind, then make a
decision on what you want to do,'" he said.
Mendenhall, USCA's chief, said the investors' allegations
were "fabricated" and prompted by a disgruntled, former
employee. The claims focused on a single strategy and ignored
that all but two of the investors' overall portfolios were
profitable, Mendenhall said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Grant McCool)