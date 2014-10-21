Oct 21 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog is fighting back against a former official who alleged a range of bad behavior in the arbitration unit of the firm's Boca Raton, Florida, office, according to court documents.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) filed a petition in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Monday, asking the court to rule in its favor in a wrongful termination suit by Jill Wile, a former deputy regional director. FINRA runs Wall Street's mandatory arbitration system.

Wile, who sued FINRA in February, painted a picture of supposedly independent arbitrators enjoying a champagne toast after a highly publicized case and a staff member ridiculing older arbitrators, among other things. Wile's suit alleges that FINRA wrongfully fired her after nearly 25 years because of her gender, age, and an anxiety condition. [ID: nL2N0LP1PU]

But FINRA, in court documents, said that it had reduced its arbitration staff because of a sharp decline in arbitration claims following a post-financial crisis peak in 2009. What's more, Wile's performance during her final years with FINRA was marked by clashes with staff and complaints, the regulator said.

A lawyer for Wile was not immediately available to comment.

FINRA also responded to Wile's allegations about the regulator's handling of arbitrators in a contentious case against Merrill Lynch filed by an elderly couple who accused the firm of misconduct in handling their investments.

Wile, who was the first to review recordings of those proceedings, alleged FINRA wrongly blamed her for the three arbitrators' removal. She had recommended only counseling for the arbitrators, but managers pushed her to change her position, according to her suit.

But Wile had told Linda Fienberg, head of FINRA's dispute resolution unit, that the arbitrators were "aggressive, argumentative, trying to impress each other, sarcastic, accusatory and frequently interrupted counsel," FINRA said in its motion on Monday.

FINRA removed the arbitrators from its roster after Merrill's lawyer complained to Wile during the hearing in 2011 that the three arbitrators hearing the case were showing bias and engaging in misconduct. FINRA reinstated them in 2012 after a firestorm of press coverage and criticism by lawyers for investors.

A spokesman for Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit declined to comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)