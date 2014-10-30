(Adds formal announcement of appointment)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Oct 30 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority on Thursday named a long-time official, Richard Berry,
as the new head of its securities arbitration unit.
Berry will replace the head of FINRA's arbitration unit,
Linda Fienberg, who retires at the end of November after 18
years in her current job. He is presently the unit's director of
case administration, and will become the executive vice
president and director of dispute resolution on Dec 1. His
appointment was reported exclusively by Reuters earlier on
Thursday.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, runs the
system where investors and brokerage firms must resolve their
legal disputes. Brokers must also typically arbitrate employment
disputes through the system.
Berry could not be immediately reached for comment.
FINRA had considered Berry and another internal candidate as
Fienberg's possible replacements since mid September, after the
watchdog announced she was planning to retire.
Berry has worked for FINRA and its predecessor organization,
the National Association of Securities Dealers, since 1995.
Berry has a law degree from the University of California
Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
He will take over as head FINRA's arbitration unit as the
regulator is taking a broad look at its arbitration system.
FINRA, in July, launched a task force to review the system. The
13 members are conducting a year-long review to consider
possible changes that would improve transparency, impartiality
and efficiency, FINRA has said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn,; Editing by Diane Craft, Andrew
Hay and Cynthia Osterman)