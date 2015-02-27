Feb 26 The Securities Exchange Commission on
Thursday restricted the ability of financial industry veterans
to judge investor arbitration cases against brokerage firms,
pleasing investors who claimed they injected pro-industry bias
into the process.
The rule change, proposed by the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA), an industry-funded group tasked by
Congress to oversee securities firms, is one of the most
significant changes to Wall Street's system for resolving
disputes between investors and brokerages in years, lawyers
said.
It is the latest in a series of moves by FINRA to strengthen
rules protecting investors. The SEC, which oversees FINRA, said
in the order approving the new rules that they would help
"maintain the integrity" of the arbitration system.
The rules exclude those who have worked in the securities
industry, even for brief periods, from serving on three-member
arbitration panels unless investors opt for a panel that
includes an arbitrator with a securities industry background.
Lawyers for investors argued that the old system was unfair
because it allowed veteran stock brokers and other industry
professionals to serve as arbitrators in disputes pitting
investors against brokerage firms.
Investors complained of bias in the mandatory arbitration
system, which was implemented after a 1987 Supreme Court ruling
upheld the practice. After that ruling, brokerages began
requiring investors to sign contracts agreeing to resolve any
future disputes in arbitration instead of court.
Arbitration is a private process for resolving legal
disputes. Supporters of arbitration say it is more efficient and
less expensive. Critics say it deprives investors of the right
to a jury trial and to appeal the outcome.
Pro-investor groups praised Thursday's rule change but said
it did not go far enough.
"We would have liked to have seen other industry
professionals excluded," such as marketers for securities
issuers, said Joe Peiffer, president of the Public Investors
Arbitration Bar Association (PIABA), a group of investors'
lawyers that fought for the change.
Opponents of the change, including lawyers and lobbyists for
the financial industry, argued that the new rules could leave
FINRA without enough qualified arbitrators. Other critics said
FINRA had not adequately analyzed the proposal's costs and
benefits, a complaint that the industry has used successfully in
recent years to convince courts to overturn other financial
regulations they opposed.
In a nod to brokerages, the SEC rule will also apply to
lawyers who have worked in the past for investors as well as for
brokerages for more than 20 percent of their time.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Charles Levinson and
Cynthia Osterman)