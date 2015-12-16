Dec 16 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog should create a pool of specially trained arbitrators to hear cases from brokers who request to clean up their public disclosure records, an arbitration task force said on Wednesday.

The proposed change, aimed at bolstering existing rules on removing customer complaints from brokers' records, was one of 51 recommendations from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's arbitration task force. The study, launched in July of 2014, has been reviewing FINRA's controversial arbitration system, in which investors must also resolve their legal disputes with brokerage firms.

The task force's report (bit.ly/1m7Flcy) comes as mandatory arbitration for consumers faces growing criticism from consumer advocates and some lawmakers.

Wall Street is one of many industries that require customers to arbitrate legal disputes, instead of the option of going to court, as a condition of doing business. Brokerage customers agree to the arrangement when signing forms to open accounts.

Recommendations from the task force, whose 13 members include brokerage industry representatives, arbitrators, consumer advocates and lawyers for investors, could help form policies for FINRA's arbitration system over the next 20 years, the task force said in its report.

Other recommendations include giving arbitrators a pay hike, from $600 to $1000 a day, and simplifying the process in which arbitrators give detailed reasons for their decisions, instead of including only the outcome.

The task force also recommended an automatic mediation process for most arbitration cases that would allow parties the choice of opting out. A separate, automatic mediation process could apply to certain types of cases, including disputes about industry employment and small claims. Parties in those situations would not be allowed to opt out, the task force said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)