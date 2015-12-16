Dec 16 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog
should create a pool of specially trained arbitrators to hear
cases from brokers who request to clean up their public
disclosure records, an arbitration task force said on Wednesday.
The proposed change, aimed at bolstering existing rules on
removing customer complaints from brokers' records, was one of
51 recommendations from the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's arbitration task force. The study, launched in July
of 2014, has been reviewing FINRA's controversial arbitration
system, in which investors must also resolve their legal
disputes with brokerage firms.
The task force's report (bit.ly/1m7Flcy) comes as
mandatory arbitration for consumers faces growing criticism from
consumer advocates and some lawmakers.
Wall Street is one of many industries that require customers
to arbitrate legal disputes, instead of the option of going to
court, as a condition of doing business. Brokerage customers
agree to the arrangement when signing forms to open accounts.
Recommendations from the task force, whose 13 members
include brokerage industry representatives, arbitrators,
consumer advocates and lawyers for investors, could help form
policies for FINRA's arbitration system over the next 20 years,
the task force said in its report.
Other recommendations include giving arbitrators a pay hike,
from $600 to $1000 a day, and simplifying the process in which
arbitrators give detailed reasons for their decisions, instead
of including only the outcome.
The task force also recommended an automatic mediation
process for most arbitration cases that would allow parties the
choice of opting out. A separate, automatic mediation process
could apply to certain types of cases, including disputes about
industry employment and small claims. Parties in those
situations would not be allowed to opt out, the task force said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)